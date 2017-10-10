Court Remands Five Over N15M Fraud

An Edo State High Court has remanded five former executive members of the Edo State Welders Association in custody.

The suspects were accused of stealing a sum of N15m belonging to the association.

They were arraigned on Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on 15 counts bothering on conspiracy, stealing by conversation, forgery and altering.

The commission listed the accused to include Isaac Ogundimu, Monday Ewemade, John Odaro, Andrew Egharevba and Omorogbe Jacob.

The anti-graft agency stated that the former executive members committed the offences between January and December, 2016.

The charges read in part, “The offences are contrary to sections 383(1)(a), 390(9) and 516 of the Bendel State Criminal Code of 1976.”

The accused, who were arraigned before Justice Ohinai Ovbiadele, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The case was adjourned till Wednesday, October 11, 2017, for hearing on the defendants’ bail application.

The justice, Ovbiadele, in his ruling, held that the accused should be remanded in custody until the adjourned date.

