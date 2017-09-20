Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name

A Federal High Court in Abuja , on Wednesday, struck out one of the nine counts of $ 1 . 6 bn crude oil fraud instituted against businessman , Jide Omokore , and five others.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, in a ruling , struck out the eighth count after hearing an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources , Mrs. Diezani Allison – Madueke , who had alleged that she was indicted in the particular count, yet was not given the opportunity to defend herself.

The six , named as defendants in the case included, Omokore , his two companies, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited.

The other defendants are a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company , Victor Briggs; a former Group Executive Director , Exploration and Production of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation , Abiye Membere ; and a former Manager, Planning and Commercial of the NNPC, David Mbanefo.

