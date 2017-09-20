Thursday , September 21 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / News / Local News / Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name

Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name

Malena Onoruvwe 16 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

A Federal High Court in Abuja , on Wednesday, struck out one of the nine counts of $ 1 . 6 bn crude oil fraud instituted against businessman , Jide Omokore , and five others.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, in a ruling , struck out the eighth count after hearing an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources , Mrs. Diezani Allison – Madueke , who had alleged that she was indicted in the particular count, yet was not given the opportunity to defend herself.

The six , named as defendants in the case included, Omokore , his two companies, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited.

The other defendants are a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company , Victor Briggs; a former Group Executive Director , Exploration and Production of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation , Abiye Membere ; and a former Manager, Planning and Commercial of the NNPC, David Mbanefo.

Comments

comments

Tags

About Malena Onoruvwe

Check Also

EFCC Declares Wife Of Former NDDC Official, George Turnah Wanted Over N1bn Fraud

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppThe public is hereby notified that Jennifer Timinipre Turnah whose …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved