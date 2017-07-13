Couple Who Married, 21, Years Ago, As Man And Wife, Renew Their Vows As Same-Sex Couple .

A couple who once married as man and woman are renewing their vows as a same-sex couple. Denise and Kristiana Taylor first tied the knot in 1996 just a year after meeting.

But five years ago Kristiana, who was born a man, revealed she wanted to transition into a woman. man and woman to renew their wedding vows as same-sex couple Denise supported the decision and the couple, who have one son Stephen, 14, are now renewing their vows. .

Kristiana, 49, who left school at 16 to join the Royal Navy and served in the Gulf War, said: “We both get to wear the dress this time. It’s a blessing and a celebration of the 60-odd people that are invited, saying thank you for the support as we’re so thankful.

Something which could have torn us apart, actually brought us together.” Denise, 44, described how she discovered radiographer Kristiana’s secret wish to become a woman in 2012. .

The midwife said: “I had my suspicions for quite some time…It was a relief more than anything. The way I saw it was that the inside’s not changing, and that’s what I married – so the outside didn’t make much difference.” The couple, of Kent, will renew their vows on August 17.

