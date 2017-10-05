Charly Boy Seeks N500m For Rights Violation

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly-Boy or Area-Fada, on Wednesday filed a suit at the FCT High Court, Maitama, against the Commissioner of Police in FCT for alleged violation of his rights.

Oputa is demanding the enforcement of his fundamental rights pursuant to Sections 34, 39, and 40 and 46 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The entertainer had led a group to protest against President Buhari’s medical vacation in London , asking him to resume work or resign.

The group besieged the Unity Fountain with some of the protesters obstructing traffic and blocking access roads, causing the police to disperse them with teargas.

In a similar protest on August 15, Charly Boy stormed Wuse popular market and was rescued by the police when the youth attacked and destroyed his BMW car.

His anti-Buhari rally at the market almost turned bloody but he was reported to have fled, abandoning his car. But the youths went after him, but was saved by the police.

Other reports say that the police resorted to gunshots, teargas to disperse the youths who almost lynched the musician.

Pro-Buhari youths, led by a civil society organisation, also hit the streets in support of President Buhari, claiming that Charly boy and his group were sponsored by corrupt politicians

The Senate had also denounced protest and explained that Buhari had not breached any law.

Also Presidency explained that Buhari had transmissted power as required by the constitution and has therefore not committed any infraction, but “OurMumudontoomuch’’ of Charly Boy continued the protest.

He hardly expected he would be attacked by irate youths and so took his campaign to popular Wuse market, but was saved by the prompt intervention of the police.

Police resorted to release of bullets because they were almost overpowered.

Charly boy ran leaving his car behind.

The damaged car was later recovered and taken away by the police.

He is however reported to be asking the court to declare that the use of teargas, canisters, water cannon and wild police dogs to harass and disperse his group was contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

Oputa through his counsel, Mr Inibehe Effiong, on Wednesday, is also seeking the order of the court compelling the respondent (Nigeria Police Force) to pay him N100 million as general damages.

He is also asking for an order directing, the respondent to pay him N 400 million as exemplary damages.

Oputa said that he and his group, known as Our Mumu Don Do Movement, staged a peaceful demonstration on Aug. 8 at Unity Fountain, Maitama Abuja, when they were attacked by the police.

The group had demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari return from his medical leave in London to resume work or resign.

The suit has yet to be assigned.

Share on: WhatsApp

Comments

comments