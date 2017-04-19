Chanchangi Airlines Chairman Dies Of Protracted Illness

The Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines, Amadu Chanchangi, is dead.

He died along Kaduna-Abuja road while on the way to a hospital in Abuja on Wednesday morning, a family source has said.

He said, “He died along the road while we were rushing him to a hospital in Abuja, after a protractive illness.”

“He will be buried by 2pm today (Wednesday) according to Islamic rights at the Bashama road cemetery,” another family source added.

Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the deputy Senate leader, and Mohammed Ali, a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, were some of the sympathisers seen at the Chachangi home, according to reports

