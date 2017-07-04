Catholic Priest In Imo State Arrested For Shooting His Assistant

The parish priest in charge of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Eziama – Osuama in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Rev Father Christian Amusuo, has been arrested by the operatives of the state police command for allegedly shooting his assistant, only identified as Rev Father Precious.

Our correspondent gathered that the priest is being held and interrogated at state Criminal and Investigative Department of the command for alleged attempted murder case.

Rev Father Amusuo had on June 23 allegedly shot his assistant at the parish house after a prolonged argument and weeks of acrimony between the two priests, our correspondent learnt on Tuesday.

The source explained that the clerics have been having issues, which the parishioners had noticed but could not trace it to anything tangible.

According to the source, the alleged shooting was a last minute resort by the parish priest to decisively deal with his assistant who he allegedly accused of being disobedient and flouting his orders.

Angered by the ensuing crisis, Rev Father Amusuo reportedly went into his room and brought out his gun and fired his assistant, but luckily the victim did not die as people, especially the parish workers came to his rescue.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, said that upon the receipt of the information, the commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, ordered an investigation of the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

Enwerem confirmed that the priest was being held at the state CID in Owerri and his firearm has been recovered by the police.

The Police spokesperson said “upon the receipt of the information, the state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, quickly ordered for full-blown investigation into the matter. The parish priest is with us and the firearm has been recovered. We are investigating”.

