Buhari To Work From Home

Information and Culture minister Lai Muhammed has confirmed that President Muhammed Buhari will henceforth work from the confines of his home.

It is now official and no longer a matter of conjectures that all files and documents relating to the governance of Nigeria are to be taken to the president’s home for approval.

Mohammed, made confirmed at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

President Buhari was absent at today’s meeting. This is the third time he would be absent at the meeting in a month

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over today’s weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja.

Mohammed said that the President needed some rest and has asked that all the files on his table be brought to him at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for treatment.

The report of his incapacitation by Punch newspaper earned the reporter an expulsion from the villa.

The Correspondent of Punch Newspapers, Olalekan Adetayo, was expelled by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to President Buhari.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed the recall of the reporter.

