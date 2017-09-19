Buhari Signs Proclamation Proscribing IPOB .

In a move to take the heat off the Nigerian Army and ensure that due process is followed, Pres. Buhari has signed a presidential proclamation proscribing IPOB over the group’s involvement in terrorist activities, ThisDay reports.

According to sources in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the president signed the declaration on Sunday before his departure for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where he will be expected to address other world leaders today. .

Buhari’s decision to sign the proclamation was a fallout of the sharp criticism that followed the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organisation by the Nigerian Army at the weekend and the group’s proscription by the South-east governors.

With the signing of the proclamation by Buhari, a source in the attorney general’s office explained that the presidency had effectively initiated the formal process of proscribing IPOB in accordance with the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011.

It also paved the way for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) to head to court to give legal backing to the presidential proclamation.

Comments

comments