Thursday , October 12 2017
Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval For CBN Nominees

President Buhari has written to the Senate seeking approval for the appointment of Mrs. Aishah Ahmad as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the apex bank.

The MPC nominees are Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju; Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi; Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa and Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu.

Buhari, in separate letters to President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, which was read at the chamber by Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary on Thursday, urged the lawmakers to approve the appointments.

The President said those appointed to the MPC of the CBN were to replace four members whose tenure expires at the end of this year

