Buhari to now work from home says Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari will from operate from home.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

He said that the President needed some rest and has asked that all the files on his table be brought to him at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for treatment.

Buhari was not at the FEC meeting.

He delegated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to function in his place.

Comments

comments