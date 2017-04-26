Wednesday , April 26 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / News / Local News / Buhari to now work from home says Lai Mohammed

Buhari to now work from home says Lai Mohammed

Charles Igbinidu 5 hours ago Local News 4 Comments

The Federal Government on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari will from operate from home.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

He said that the President needed some rest and has asked that all the files on his table be brought to him at his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for treatment.

Buhari was not at the FEC meeting.

He delegated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to function in his place.

 

Breaking: Buhari to now work from home -Lai Mohammed

Comments

comments

About Charles Igbinidu

Charles Igbinidu is a Public Relations practitioner in Lagos, Nigeria

Check Also

Five killed, 11 Injured in Maiduguri Suicide Attacks

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppFive persons and eleven others were injured in three separate …

4 comments

  1. Lolu Phillips
    April 26, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    This made me Laugh Out Loud on the train
    Is it by force to be president?????? Work from home? Is he a project manager or what?

    Reply
  2. Chris Okolie
    April 26, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Is there any difference between when he was working from his office and now home?

    Reply
  3. Ken OKOJIE
    April 26, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Make the guy leave power for active people.E b like say the stress too much for am

    Reply
  4. Emyugbo
    April 26, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    He does not need to be in the office to be effective. The machinery he has put in place is what is uncovering stolen loot as well as sanusis cashless society. When he was travelling to block the money flight no one gave him credit.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved