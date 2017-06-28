Buhari On Life Support In London Hospital – Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, ‎on Wednesday claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is suffering from voice impairment and has been on life support in a West-End London Hospital since June 6.

He also dismissed a purported audio message of the president greeting people for the just celebrated Eid-el-Fitri in Hausa language as “absolute lies.”

“No doubt, the audio message was only a damage-control strategy aimed at further deceiving Nigerians,” he said.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, the governor noted that there had been no official statement on the health status and whereabout of the president since he travelled abroad for treatment 53 days ago.

Fayose, who issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the presidency to discountenance his claims, threatened to reveal further details on the hospital if there was no official statement from the government.

“Today, it makes 53 days since our president left Nigeria to attend to his health challenges abroad. No official information as to his whereabouts and his state of health.

“Like every other Nigerians, I do not wish the president dead, I have therefore maintained dignified silence since we were told that the president embarked on his second medical trip abroad this year.

“However, the recorded audio message which was released by the Presidency as the president’s Ramadan message to Nigerians necessitated my setting the records straight today.

“The audio message does not represent the truth as our President does not only have voice impairment, he has been on life-support since June 6, 2017, at a West-End, London Hospital.”

The governor revealed that the First Lady, Aisha, was not allowed to see her husband during her last visit to the United Kingdom if only she would be courageous enough to admit.

He said, “Only three Nigerians who are of the president’s cabal are allowed access to the president. I will keep their identities for now.

“Anyone with contrary claim should produce the president to Nigerians within the next 48 hours. I want to say emphatically that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has not spoken to the president in the last one month. I expect him to prove me wrong.”

Comments

comments