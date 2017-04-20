Friday , April 21 2017
Glo Data Plans
Buhari Appoints Bello NEXIM Bank MD

ayo 9 hours ago

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abubakar Abba Bello as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive of Nigeria Export-Import Bank.

Others appointed for NEXIM Bank are Dr. Bala Mohammed Bello (Executive Director, Corporate Services) and Stella Okotete (Executive Director, Business Development).

A terse statement issued in Abuja on Thursday evening with Ref. No: PPR/OSGF/PR/03 by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi, said “the appointments are with immediate effect.”

