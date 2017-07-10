Monday , July 10 2017
Bride Drives Her Groom To Their Wedding Venue, In A Bus Where They First Met

Wu Zheng, a Chinese bride, has decided to get behind the wheels of a bus, and drive her husband to the wedding venue. Wu Zheng is a bus driver and it was aboard the coach that she met Mr. Right.

The bus Wu operated on her wedding day is the same she drives on daily basis. But the vehicle is more than Wu’s “office.” “It’s more like a relative to me,” she said, “I wanted it to witness my big day.” She also said she believed in doing things her own way,spending so much on luxury cars over a wedding is a total waste of resources She said.

Her move is also a way to steer attention for environmental protection by driving away from the ostentatious wedding convoys, Wu added.

