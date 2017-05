Breaking: Osinbajo In Closed Door Meeting With Sambo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently meeting behind closed doors with former Vice-President Namadi Sambo.

The meeting holding inside Osinbajo’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja started at about 4pm when Sambo arrived.

Sambo was deputy to former President Goodluck Jonathan who lost the 2015 presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

