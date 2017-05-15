Breaking News: Tom Iseghohi Discharged And Acquitted Of Money Laundry Charges

The Court of Appeal Abuja has on Monday May 15th discharged and acquitted former Transcorp Plc, Managing Director, Mr. Thomas Iseghohi of money laundry charges.

The former Transcorp boss was accused of money laundry charges to the tune of N15Billion.

However in a judgment passed today, the court overturned the decision of Late Justice Evoh Chukwu of the Federal High Court refusing the No case submission that was filed on behalf of Mr. Iseghohi by his lawyers.

Confirming the judgment to ionigeria.com, Counsel to Mr. Iseghohi, Barrister Onyeka Edoka said by the judgment his client, Mr. Thomas Iseghohi is cleared of all money laundry charges.

It should be recalled that, Mr. Iseghohi and two others were arraigned on a 32-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, money laundry and misappropriation of public fund by EFCC on May 27, 2009.

Justice Evoh Chukwu of the Federal High Court Abuja on October 8, 2014 refused a request seeking to quash the charges levelled against Mr. Iseghohi, the company’s ex-Secretary, Muhammed Buba, and ex-Deputy General Manager, Mike Okoli submitted against the EFCC by their lawyers asking the court to dismiss the charges while arguing that the prosecution failed to prove its case of fraud against them.

