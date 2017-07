BREAKING: Maitama Sule Is Dead

Former minister, Ambassador Maitama Sule is dead.

He was a Former Nigeria Permanent Representative to United Nations.Sule was said to have been flown out of Kano two days ago to Cairo, in Egypt.

The foremost diplomat was reported top have died of heart-related disease.

A source in Kano State Government House confirmed his death.

