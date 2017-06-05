Ivory Coast midfielder, Cheick Tioté, dies after collapsing in training

Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote has died after collapsing while training with his club in China.

The 30-year-old joined Chinese Super League side Beijing Enterprises. He was said to have slumped at the training ground on Monday and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tiote, who spent seven years playing for English Premier League club, Newcastle, was said to have suffered a heart attack.

The Ivory Coast international joined Chinese Super League side Beijing Enterprises in January having spent seven years at St James’s Park. The 30-year-old was reported to have collapsed at the training ground on Monday and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I can confirm that my client Cheick Tioté sadly passed away today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises,” said his agent Emanuele Palladino in a statement. “We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers.”

A statement from Beijing Enterprises added: “On 18 June during a training session, Cote D’Ivoire international Cheick Tioté suddenly fainted. The club rushed him to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7 o’clock local time. The club has been in contact with its family.”

