{Breaking} Ife Clash: Monarch, Pastor, Others Remanded In Prison

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison pending the commencement of the hearing.

Justice Kudirat Akano gave this order in her ruling.

Prosecutor had applied that the accused persons be remanded after pleading not guilty to the 14 counts of murder, armed robbery, arson and others..

Defence counsel, Muritala Agboola raised an objection to the application but the court ordered that the six accused persons be remanded in prison custody pending the date hearing would commence on June 14

