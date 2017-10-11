Wednesday , October 11 2017
Home / News / Local News / BREAKING: Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture Of Diezani’s 56 Houses

BREAKING: Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture Of Diezani’s 56 Houses

Malena Onoruvwe 2 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

Share
+1
Share

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The houses, located in Lagos and Port Harcourt, were said to have been acquired by the ex-minister between 2011 and 2013 using front companies.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claimed that Diezani paid  $21,982,224 for the properties, adding that it believed that the funds were proceeds of crime.

The anti-graft agency listed the properties to include 29 terraced houses comprising eight four-bedroomed penthouse apartments, six three-bedroomed apartments, two three-bedroomed maisonettes, two twin bedroomed apartments and one four-bedroom apartment.

The permanent forfeiture order was made by Justice Abdulaziz Anka.

Details later.

 

Share
+1
Share

Comments

comments

Tags

About Malena Onoruvwe

Check Also

Boat Capsizes Under Third Mainland Bridge In Lagos, 19 Passengers Rescued

Marine Police of the Lagos State Police Command in a joint effort with Rapid Response …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved