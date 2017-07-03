Borno Records 3,000 Births In IDPs Camps In 6 Months

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Monday said it registered 3,000 births among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the past six months.

The SEMA Chairman, Satomi Ahmad, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Satomi said that the births were registered at various camps located in the state capital between January and June.

He explained that the birth records showed significant increase in view of the high number of couples staying at the camps.

He added that “we recorded 3,000 births among IDPs in the last six months. The mothers were supported with drugs and reproductive kits.”

The SEMA boss said the agency was working in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Health to support expectant mothers and enhance reproductive health management in the camps.

The chairman said SEMA had provided ambulances to enhance referral services and reduce mortality.

Earlier, SEMA said it registered 13,000 births in IDPs camps in the past four years.

It also said that it helped the mothers and babies with food items, nutritional supplements and dresses for the new born.

Comments

comments