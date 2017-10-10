Boat Capsizes Under Third Mainland Bridge In Lagos, 19 Passengers Rescued

Marine Police of the Lagos State Police Command in a joint effort with Rapid Response Squad this morning rescued 19 passengers of a capsized boat under the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Boat, which was conveying 21 passengers capsized at about 10:00 a.m. this morning.

An eyewitness called the OC Marine Police who immediately deployed 7 boats to the scene.

RRS Helicopters got the coordinates and mobilized to the scene, leading to the quick rescue of 19 passengers and recovery of the corpse of a woman passenger whose husband fortunately was rescued in the incident.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested the conductor of the capsized boat after its driver abandoned the passengers and ran away from the scene of the incident.

The rescued passengers along with the conductor of the capsized boat have been taken to the Marine Police Office in Keffi, Obalende, Lagos.

The capsized boat has equally been recovered and taken to Marine Police yard while corpse of the dead passenger have been deposited in Mortuary.

Police officers on Third Mainland and Oworo Police Division also joined in the rescue operation.

