Beware Of New Unregistered Products CPC Warns

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has urged Nigerians to be wary of some new and unregistered products being introduced into markets, saying many of such products were injurious to health.

Mr Garuba Ahmad, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of the council, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo.

Ahmad said many unscrupulous persons, who were desperate to make money, were flooding the markets with adulterated and injurious new products.

He, however, said that CPC had the duty to carry out market surveillance from time to time to check the introduction of such fake products into markets.

Ahmad recalled that fake products such as food and beverages worth N56 million were confiscated in the zone in 2016.

He said that many sachet water factories were also sealed off in the zone for failing to meet the required standards.

” We ensure quality of products in the markets and also prevent circulation of fake and injurious products.’’ Ahmad said.

He appealed to consumers to always check for NAFDAC approved number, address of manufacturers as well as manufactured and expiry date of new products before buying them.

Ahmad also said the council received 128 complaints from consumers out of which 110 were resolved

Comments

comments