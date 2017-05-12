Babangida receives N500,000, 10 cows as bride price for daughter, Halimat

Alhaji Auwal Abdullahi, the businessman who married Halimat Babangida today in Minna, Niger State, paid a symbolic bride price of N500,000 and 10 cows to her father, former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

The groom is the Sarkin Sudan of Gombe, in Gombe state.

Gen. Garba Wushishi performed the symbolic ceremony of handing over Halimat at 2.45 pm in marriage to Abdullahi.

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwanbo of Gombe state received the bride on behalf of the groom, who NAN reports that a special prayer by Sheik Kabiru Gombe was offered for the couple. He stressed the significance of marriage in Islam and called on the bride to submissive and loyal to her husband.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, including his wife, Patience led the galaxy of big political and military figures that graced the occasion..

APC National Leader Ahmed Tinubu, Sen Aliyu Wamakko, Gov of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, Mrs Aikhomu, Mrs Josephine Anenih, ex-governor Babangida Aliyu, were among the many personalities who witnessed the short ceremony at the Hilltop home of the retired military General in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Among the guests were former vice-president, Alhaji Namadi Sambo, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, PDP factional Chairman, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former Governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi, former governor of Zamafara state.

Others were Isa Yuguda, former governor of Bauchi state, Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa, Ibrahim Shema, former Gov. of Katsina, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, former Gov. of Kebbi.

Others in attendance were Sen. Pius Anyim Pius, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Justice Idris Kutigi, former Chief Justice of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Yayale, also a former SGF, Gen. Magoro, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Ben Bruce, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Haruna, Chairman IBB Golf Club, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura,

Also prominent among the guests at the ceremony were businessman, Aliko Dangote and Mr Mark Snoxell, Managing Director, Dornier Aircraft.

Gen. Aliyu Gusau, who served several times as National Security Adviser, Dr Okwezili Nwodo, former PDP National Secretary, Alhaji Modibo, former FCT Minister, Oba Hamid Adekunle, Oluwo Kuta, also came.

Others were Air Marshall Hamza Abdullahi, Gen Garba Duba, Sen Aliyu Wamakko ,Sen Yarima Abdullahi, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sen Nuhu Aliyu, who was also a former police DIG.

The wedding ceremony scheduled for 11.30 a.m was held after 2.45pm.hails from the state.(NAN)

