Babachir Suspension: Osinbajo Submits Report On Monday

The Presidency on Wednesday said the presidential committee investigating the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke; and the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, will submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a one-paragraph statement made available to journalists.

Akande said the committee chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was scheduled to complete its assignment on Wednesday.

“The three-man Presidential Investigative Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to inquire into the Discovery of Foreign and Local Currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos and the Allegations of Due Process Violations in the Award of Contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East is completing its assignment today and is scheduled to present its reports to the President on Monday, May 8, 2017,” the statement read.

There have been media reports that the committee that has the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as members would present its report on Wednesday.

The committee was set up on April 19 and was given the mandate of turning in its report within 14 days.

