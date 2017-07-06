Baale of Shangisha, Magodo kidnapped

The Baale (traditional chief) of Shangisha, Chief Michael Yusuf Ogundare has been kidnapped by yet to be identified persons.

According to sources at the Police Post in Magodo GRA Phase 2, the Baale was abducted at a car wash close to Magodo estate on Wednesday around 9 am by the hoodlums.

His abduction is coming few weeks after the arrest of the notorious billionaire kidnapper Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, also known as Evans in Magodo Phase 2, which is part of his domain

Chief Ogundare was one of the claimants to the throne of Onishangisha (Oba of Shangisha).

Investigations by ionigeria.com shows that the kidnappers might have been people who knew the abducted chief as he was said to have been invited to the car wash under the pretext that he should come and take them to inspect some plots of land which he wanted to sell.

According to the sources who spoke under the condition of anonymity, when the Baale and one of his aides arrived at the car wash, they alighted from their car and joined the abductors in their SUV vehicle. Few minutes after, they left with the intention of going to inspect the parcel of land.

Things however got awry when the vehicle stopped under a bridge close to Magodo, the aide to the Baale was dragged out of the car and the criminals sped away with the chief.

The Baale’s abduction took place few months after he and other residents of Shangisha kicked against the installation of Oba of Shangisha, Oba Jamiu Lawal, claiming that Lawal doesn’t belong to the ruling family in the community.

Following the protest, Chief Ogundare, 46, was apprehended and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for parading himself as the oba-elect of Shangisha/Magodo Town, Lagos.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge of felony to wit conduct likely to cause breach of public peace by allegedly parading himself as the Oba-elect of Shangisha/Magodo Town.

Police prosecutor, Eshiet-Eshiet informed the court in charge No: M/32/2017 that the accused committed the alleged offense in April 2017 at Shangisha/Magodo Town, Lagos.

Eshiet told the court that the accused conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace by deliberately representing himself as the Oba elect of Shangisha-Magodo Town, Lagos knowing fully well that there is a substantive Oba-elect in the town.

He said the offences the accused allegedly committed were punishable under section 168(D) and 78(B) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Ogundare pleaded not guilty to the police allegations in the open court and was granted bail by Magistrate S.K Matepo on self-recognition.

Matepo adjourned the case till 20 July 2017.

