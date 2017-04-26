Why I Attended Kanu’s Trial – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State on Wednesday explained his presence at the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, saying it is in line with his belief in justice for all irrespective of tribe.

Fayose further vowed to attend the trials of former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd), and the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The governor, who was speaking on African Independent Television’s programme ‎People, Politics and Power, said he would never support a situation whereby court orders, rulings and judgments are disregarded by the government.

“The Federal Government are the ones making Kanu a hero. Anywhere in the world, agitation is normal. In the United Kingdom, there is agitation in Northern Ireland, even, United Kingdom itself is agitating in Europe. Let people agitate for whatever reason as long as it is constitutional. I am not in support of the break up of Nigeria. But ‎when court grants bail to people, release them and allow them to attend their trials from home,” a statement by the governor’s Chief ‎Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, quoted Fayose as saying.

“I have no personal relationship with Kanu but I have been consistent in drawing attention of Nigerians to the trend of not regarding court orders and rulings by the present Federal‎ Government. I am from the North, East, West and South of this country. I am a complete and detribalised Nigerian. I will attend the trial of Dasuki and El-Zakzaky too. Courts in the land and even ECOWAS Court directed that Dasuki be released but the government has refused to heed the call.”

