Atiku Is A Bloody Nonentity – Junaid Mohammed

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has described former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as a nonentity for saying that the Northerners are opposing the restructuring of Nigeria because they are lazy.

Atiku who hosted a group of youths over the weekend, said the Igbos have ben able to develop their region despite fighting the civil war in which they lost a lot of lives and properties but the North has not been able to develop its region as only mud houses are seen in many parts of the region.

Reacting to Atiku’s comment, the former lawmaker said the former vice president is a nonentity who thinks he can rule Nigeria by insulting the Northerners. In an interview with The Sun, Junaid said

“Atiku is a scoundrel and a bloody nonentity. He attained political limelight because the late Musa Yar’Adua put him there; today he wants to position himself as the leader of the north. But the north doesn’t give people of no consequence such position. His interest is not really about restructuring. He thinks by insulting the north, the same way we are being insulted by the south, that will give him the presidency. With this kind of attitude, he can’t be the president of Nigeria. He will hear from the north at the appropriate time. He is one of those making the south to abuse the north. He is angry because his monopoly in the oil servicing sector has been broken. His wealth will never buy him Nigeria’s presidency. The north is not for sale, Nigeria is not for sale. I pray God sees us beyond 2019, let him challenge me, if he ever becomes Nigeria’s president,”.

Comments

comments