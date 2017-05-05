Aso Villa Permanent Secretary Not Suspended – Presidency

Mr Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House, is not on suspension, the Presidency said in a statement by Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director (Information), State House Media Unit, in Abuja on Friday.

Oladunjoye said: “Arabi is at his desk dutifully attending to important state matters and is not under any probe, neither is he a subject of any enquiry.

“There is absolutely no truth in the spurious allegations levelled against the Permanent Secretary and his office in the fictitious report published by an online medium’’, Oladunjoye said.

Oladunjoye quoted Arabi as saying that “I remain committed and dedicated to the professional discharge of my duties and I refuse to be distracted by adversarial forces.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Alhaji Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, was allegedly accused, by the SaharaReporters, of preventing the suspension of Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary of the State House from taking effect as ordered by Buhari.

“Sources told SaharaReporters that Arabi has been suspended by the President, but the suspension was stopped from taking effect by Mr Kyari, to whom the Permanent Secretary is very close.

“The President was said to have suspended Mr. Arabi over a series of indiscretions, which included his refusal to pay State House staff for up to six months.

“He was said to have since paid much of the arrears, leaving only two months outstanding. Mr Arabi is said to owe his position to the Chief of Staff,’’ SaharaReporters posted online.

Arabi, however, attended the weekly Juma’at prayer at the State House mosque on Wednesday with President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.

