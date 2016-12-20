Arik Air resumes flights as NCAA intervenes

Calm has been restored between the Aviation Unions and Arik Air by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) who brokered a truce between both parties today.

As a result, the airline has commenced full scale operations to all their domestic and international destinations.

The Regulatory Authority had to intervene to avert the impending chaos, the strike if allowed to linger would have brought to the huge volume of passengers who are travelling for the yuletide and end of the year celebrations.

The Airline and the Unions were summoned to the Aviation House, Conference Room of the NCAA where very fruitful deliberations were held with the NCAA as the moderator

There were various resolutions reached which are contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting.

Arik Air and representatives of all the unions including NCAA signed the communiqué with the understanding that all agreed issues will be carried out.

Arik chairman however thanked the Honourable Minister of State for Aviation, Hon Hadi Sirika, the Director General of the NCAA, Capt Muhtar Usman, Capt Sidi Abdullahi Director of Training and Operations[DOT], other management staff of NCAA present and all the Union officials for their intervention and amicable resolution of the crisis.

Signed:

Sam Adurogboye,

GM,Public Relations,

NCAA.

