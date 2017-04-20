Friday , April 21 2017
From left are chieftains of the All Progresives Congress (APC): Chief Pius Akinyelure; Chief Olusegun Osoba; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Otunba Niyi Adebayo, during the APC Stakeholders Forum in Ibadan on Thursday (12/1/17). 00285/12/01/2017/ Adeogodiran Timothy/HB/BJO/NAN

APC Suspends National Caucus NEC Meeting

The National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2017 respectively have been postponed.

Spokesman of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja said “the postponement is due to unexpected developments”. New dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course.

With the cancellation of the constitution review of the party weeks ago, there are indications that its non-elective national convention earlier slated for April 29 might also be cancelled

