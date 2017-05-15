APC Set To Replace Adeleke

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State has started preparations to pick a candidate who will represent the party in the by-election which the Independent National Electoral Commission will conduct to fill the Osun West Senatorial District seat in the Senate.

The late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was the representative of the senatorial district in the upper legislative body, died on April 23 and there are unconfirmed rumours that the party may pick the deceased’s younger brother, Ademola Adeleke, to contest the election.

The party’s preparation is contained in a statement made available to our correspondent on Monday by the spokesperson of the APC in Osun State, Mr. Kunle Oyatomi.

Leaders and elders of the APC from Osun West Senatorial District held a meeting on this at the party secretariat in Osogbo where they agreed to constitute a 12 man committee to work out the modality which would be used to pick the APC candidate for the by-election.

The APC chairman said the INEC usually give 90 days within which to replace any dead elected official.

The statement read, “In the meeting, not less than 85 percent of the people supported that the candidate should be picked from Ede since it remained two years to be completed at the Senate by the Late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke who was from Ede. Very few people had contrary opinion by saying it should be thrown open to all the 10 local government areas in Osun West Senatorial District in as much as it is not only Ede people alone that will vote in the incoming by-election.

“At the end, the APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun resolved that all Chairmen of the Elders Forum from Osun West, headed by the Osun West Senatorial Chairman, Alh Yinusa Amobi and a party representative, Alh Rasak Salinsile will be members of committee which have only 30 days to submit their report on where and how to select a credible candidate that will surely win the by-election for us.”

The state chairman told any member of the committee, who were interested in the election not to be part of it while advising them to carry out the assignment given them without fear or favour

