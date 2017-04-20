Another Journalist Arrested In Kaduna

Midat Joseph, a correspondent of Leadership Newspaper in Kaduna state, has been arrested by the police.

It was learnt that men of the criminal investigations department (CID) arrested him around 4:30pm on Wednesday.

Joseph was leaving the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in the state when he was picked up.

A source said he was taken into detention at the Metro police station at the Panteka area of the state.

No reason has been given for the arrest.

Usman Aliyu, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, did not respond to calls or replied to a text message sent.

Yusuf Adamu, chairman of the NUJ in Kaduna, said the council had been making efforts to find out the reason for the arrest.

Adamu said he had been to the headquarters of the Kaduna police command to meet Agyole Abeh, the commissioner, over the issue.

“We don’t know why he was arrested and we want to see the police commissioner to find out the reasons for this,” he said.

“We will brief our members after seeing the police commissioner.”

The journalist who is now in detention in Kaduna was said to have published a report considered critical of the state government.

This development has brought to six according to RightsAfrica , the number of journalists arrested since May 2015.

