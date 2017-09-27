Wednesday , September 27 2017
Andrew I. Uchendu Sworn In As Senator, Rivers East Senatorial District

Malena Onoruvwe 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

Chief Andrew I. Uchendu has just been sworn in to the National Assembly as the substantial Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District.

The Appeal court had on the 24th day of August, 2017 declared Chief Andrew Uchendu as the winner of the December 10th federal and state legislative re-run elections in Rivers state.

Consequently, the appellate court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Mr. Sekibo and give same to Andrew Uchendu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The occasion was honoured by Rivers APC chieftains Barr. Dumo lulu Briggs, Dr. Sekonte Davies, Engr. Sampson Ngeregbara, Hon. Asita O Asita, Hon. Tolafari, Hon. Emmanuel Chinda, Chief Allen Nma Jp. Hon chibuike ikenga, Hon. owelle Wonodi, Hon. Lucky worluh, Emeka Beke, chris Finebone, Hon.Gods time orlukwu and others.

