Amodu Shuaibu’s Son Dies Barely A Year After Father

The son of the late former Coach of the Super Eagles, Suleman Amodu, has passed on at the age of 12‎.

Suleman’s death came nearly a year after his father, late Shuaibu Amodu, died in June 2017.

The former Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation died at the age of 58 and was laid to rest in his hometown in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the 12-year-old boy had fallen sick and died in Lagos on Sunday.

He was said to be a student of Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

When contacted, his eldest son, Abdul-Aziz declined to comment on the matter.

But a source close to the family disclosed that the deceased, who was the youngest child of the late sports icon, was buried according to Muslim rites in Lagos on the same day.

The source said, “The boy is dead. He died on Sunday and was buried according to Muslim rites on Sunday in Lagos. The family is in serious shock at the moment. He was the last child.‎”

The Chairman of the Edo State Football Association, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, also confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Ilaboya, who described the development as shocking, however, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

He said, “It is so shocking because when I heard it, I was wondering if it was the son of our late coach. You can imagine that the father died about a year ago.”

“Now the son, who was with us during the burial, is late. I am still in shock. We prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

