Ambode Lauds AfriOne As It Commissions First Nigerian-made Smartphone

The governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has lauded the effort of AfriOne as it commissioned the first ever smartphone assembly plant in Lagos on Friday.

Being the first of its kind, AfriOne champions the corporate socio-economic development of the federal government through its “Made in Nigeria” initiative.

The plant which was inaugurated by Governor Ambode also had in attendance the Managing Director, Contec Global, Mr. Roheem Berry, Hemang Kapur AfriOne co-founder and CTO and Mr. Lekan Akinjide, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Governor Ambode who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Olufemi Olubiyi, expressed pleasure for being a part of the commissioning of the factory stressing that the development could have gone to any other state but for the confidence investors like AfriOne have in the state.

He lauded the effort of AfriOne for being a company which is in the business of producing made in Nigeria goods in addition to generating employment opportunities for youth in the state adding that, the initiative is in line with Lagos State government’s emerging 24hr economy.

The Governor said that the state government in collaboration with AfriOne is resolved to creating an enabling environment that will propel youth in the state to be more creative, enterprising and optimally use their God given potentials.

He applauded the gesture of AfriOne in training students of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) on how to assemble and repair mobile devices describing it as a noble gesture worthy of commendation.

He added that the move will further complement LASG’s Enterprise Development Initiative known as “Ready Set Work” targeted at final year students of Lagos state tertiary institutions.

The governor revealed that so far, 5000 students have benefited from the initiative while adding that, more students will now have the chance to benefit through the opportunities presented by AfriOne.

Governor Ambode further stated that to show the state governments support for what AfriOne is doing young entrepreneurs who would like to have business relationship with AfriOne can access fund through the state governments’ N25Billion Empowerment Trust Fund (ETF) to start the process.

The trust fund according to him is not only for youth but also artisans, trades-men and young entrepreneurs irrespective of their chosen field.

He assured that Lagos State government will not relent in its effort in making sure that it creates a viable, sustainable and enabling environment for entrepreneurs and continue to support ventures like AfriOne which is directly investing in the state.

While addressing guests at the event, Mr. Roheen Berry explained that AfriOne is a proudly and smartly crafted mobile device made in Nigeria by Nigerians, serving Africa’s largest socioeconomic power player with integrity while hosting cutting-edge technology, stylish design and particularly an inherent commitment to financial integration for all through automatically installed mobile banking system technology derivable in its NowNow application.

“AfriOne aims to democratize technology, by offering affordable innovations through our product offerings and removing barriers for large scale adoption of advanced technologies in Nigeria hence, the motte AfriOne for everyone” Hemang Kapur stated.

Comments

comments