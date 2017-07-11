Alex Iwobi Wins Arsenal’s PFA Community Champion Award

Super Eagles and Arsenal sensation Alex Iwobi was awarded the male winner of the Arsenal’s PFA Community Champion award for his sense of duty to the community amid the 2016-2017 season.

The most recent feat accomplished by Iwobi was reported on the Gunners official site of Arsenal, on Tuesday

As expressed on the official site, Iwobi showed an immediate understanding for the importance of our community our work in his first full season with the first team.

The Nigerian international joined his colleagues in giving a day’s wages to The Arsenal Foundation last December and bolstered the Arsenal for Everyone matchday against Hull City – a game devoted to celebrating the differing qualities of the Arsenal family.

Iwobi additionally invested significant time to visit various community projects last term – making trips to the Arsenal Hub – home of Arsenal in the Community and our Estate football program at Elthorne Park, close to Emirates Stadium.

