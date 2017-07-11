Tuesday , July 11 2017
Glo Data Plans
Home / Sports / Alex Iwobi Wins Arsenal’s PFA Community Champion Award

Alex Iwobi Wins Arsenal’s PFA Community Champion Award

Malena Onoruvwe 7 hours ago Sports Leave a comment

Super Eagles and Arsenal sensation Alex Iwobi was awarded the male winner of the Arsenal’s PFA Community Champion award for his sense of duty to the community amid the 2016-2017 season.
The most recent feat accomplished by Iwobi was reported on the Gunners official site of Arsenal, on Tuesday

As expressed on the official site, Iwobi showed an immediate understanding for the importance of our community our work in his first full season with the first team.

The Nigerian international joined his colleagues in giving a day’s wages to The Arsenal Foundation last December and bolstered the Arsenal for Everyone matchday against Hull City – a game devoted to celebrating the differing qualities of the Arsenal family.

Iwobi additionally invested significant time to visit various community projects last term – making trips to the Arsenal Hub – home of Arsenal in the Community and our Estate football program at Elthorne Park, close to Emirates Stadium.

Comments

comments

Tags

About Malena Onoruvwe

Check Also

15-year old Nigerian Georgia Oboh… getting stronger on golf course

Like Tweet +1 Pin Share WhatsAppSince winning the 2015 US Kids Teen World Golf Championships, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved