Akwa Ibom: Soldier Shoots Judiciary Worker In The Face

One Godwin Udoaka, a driver attached to the judiciary in Akwa Ibom is currently battling for his life at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH, after he was allegedly shot in the face by a soldier in Uyo.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, the shooting, occurred on Wednesday around 12.45 p.m. at Asutan Street, off Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

Witnesses said that they saw a white Toyota Hilux belonging to Wizchino Engineering Ltd, with the license plate number ABC 222 AY, pulled up suddenly behind a 14-seater bus belonging to the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary.

An armed soldier hurriedly stepped down from the Wizchino pick-up truck, rush to the judiciary bus and shoot the driver at a close range. Wizchino is a Chinese firm handling road construction contracts for the Akwa Ibom government.

“It happened within seconds. Before we could figure out what was going on, the soldier fled the scene with the truck,” one of the witnesses said.

“The soldier wasn’t the one who drove the truck; it was driven by another person”

The victim’s wife, Imaobong, said that her husband was contesting for the right of way with the Wizchino pick-up truck along Udo Umana Street, before the soldier and the driver of the truck trailed him from there to Asutan Street where he was shot.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ikechukwu Chukwu, confirmed the incident said they are making efforts to identify the officer

