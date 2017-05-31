Aisha Buhari goes to London to join husband

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday left Abuja for London, to spend time with her husband, now on medical leave.

News of her jetting out was revealed by Zaynab Ikaz-Kassim on Twitter via @zaykassim. She posted photographs of Aisha arriving at the airport and boarding a jet.

Aisha Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi said: “Her Excellency will spend some time with her Husband, President Muhammadu Buhari who is presently on medical vacation.

“Mrs. Buhari expressed her appreciation to the millions of Nigerians who have been praying for his quick recovery and safe return.”

President Buhari left Nigeria on 7 May to seek medical attention, the second time he would do so this year.

He first of all travelled in January and returned in March after 51 days. He proclaimed on his arrival that he had never felt so sick in his life.

Nigerians have been praying for his quick recovery.

