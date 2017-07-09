Sunday , July 9 2017
Ademola Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke of PDP wins Osun West Senatorial  bye-election

Charles Igbinidu 12 hours ago Politics

Mudashiru Hussain, the ruling All Progressives Congress candidate have lost the Osun West Senatorial bye-election to Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, according to actual results declared at various collation centres in the state.

Official results of the election showed that Adeleke,  brother of the former incumbent, Isiaka Adeleke, defeated his  All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Mudashiru Hussain in nine of the ten Local Government Areas where the election was conducted.

The results are as follows:

Iwo LG        APC 12,205         PDP 12,547

Ede North   APC 2,784      PDP 18,559

Ede South   APC 2,096      PDP 13,406

Ejigbo           APC 12,229     PDP9,723

Irewole         APC 8,952        PDP9,096

Ola-Oluwa   APC 5,316       PDP5,618

Ayedere        APC 5,360       PDP5,789

Ayedaade      APC 7,179        PDP-9061

Egbedore      APC 4,768       PDP-7,142

Isokan            APC 5,227        PDP-6,539

