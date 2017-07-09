Ademola Adeleke of PDP wins Osun West Senatorial  bye-election

Mudashiru Hussain, the ruling All Progressives Congress candidate have lost the Osun West Senatorial bye-election to Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, according to actual results declared at various collation centres in the state.

Official results of the election showed that Adeleke, brother of the former incumbent, Isiaka Adeleke, defeated his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Mudashiru Hussain in nine of the ten Local Government Areas where the election was conducted.

The results are as follows:

Iwo LG APC 12,205 PDP 12,547

Ede North APC 2,784 PDP 18,559

Ede South APC 2,096 PDP 13,406

Ejigbo APC 12,229 PDP9,723

Irewole APC 8,952 PDP9,096

Ola-Oluwa APC 5,316 PDP5,618

Ayedere APC 5,360 PDP5,789

Ayedaade APC 7,179 PDP-9061

Egbedore APC 4,768 PDP-7,142

Isokan APC 5,227 PDP-6,539

