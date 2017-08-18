Adeboye prays for Buhari in London

Leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye was President Muhammadu Buhari’s guest in London on Friday, and he prayed for the fast recovery of the Nigerian leader.

President Buhari tweeted the meeting, thanking the pastor for the gesture.

“I thank Pastor Adeboye for visiting today, and for his prayers and good wishes. May God continue to bless him and his work,”, President Buhari wrote.

On Thursday, President Buhari had also received Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Both presiding officers of the Nigerian bicameral legislature reported about President Buhari’s remarkable recovery.

Dogara said: “Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well.

“His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr President.”

Saraki declared confidently that President Buhari’s return home is imminent.

“We must give thanks to God for this highly welcomed recovery. It is clear that Mr. President’s insistence on following his doctors’ advice has yielded the desired results”, he tweeted.

“Mr. President exhibited remarkable recovery and was very conversant with all the political happenings back at home and across the continent.

“It was a meeting of substance where we discussed important matters of state. We also discussed the 2017 budget.

“In particular, we talked about the Virement request by the Presidency which is before the National Assembly.

“We then considered the steps to be taken in the preparation of the 2018 budget to ensure its early passage.

“International issues were also discussed and Mr. President informed us that he has conveyed his sympathies to the people of Sierra Leone”, Saraki said.

