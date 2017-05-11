Abuja Lady Dies Of Strange Illness Six Weeks After Wedding

An Abuja based woman has died of strange illness six weeks after her marriage.

Mrs. Suzzy Yakubu who got wedded to her heartthrob, Mr. Ajayi Oluwatosin on March 25 passed away on the 4th of May.

Late Suzzy was a graduate of Federal Polythecnic Nassarawa.

Family and friends have been thrown into morning following the unfortunate incident with many of them expressing their grief on social media.

Some of them wrote:

“Oh God…it’s not true right Suzzy Yakubu oh am I dreaming…wake up and shame the devil pls suzzy, remember you just got married March 25th, you can’t leave your husband and your loved ones, especially your mum ,it’s barely 6weeks from your wedding, how on earth is these going to be? that you are dead? Oh my, tears won’t come out of my face, they were running through my heart, I remembered almost our every moment, the cooking, the movies, the music and singing, the plays, the love and the likes, all the fun talks and all…your exit is really a sad one, am weak, sick and sober, I cannot forget you my African black Beauty, am sure you will be resting with the Lord. REST IN PEACE” Jamoo Crown Lordsweat

“My Suzzy my happy champion what a life we live in may God console ur family n us ur friends. May God bless your soul Suzzy 😢😨😨😨no words to describe you. Rest in peace” Raquel Oga Micheal wrote.

