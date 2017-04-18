Abuja Airport Reopens

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has formally reopened for operations after six weeks of closure.

The airport was officially reopened by the Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirka on Tuesday for operation.

Speaking with reporters at the Abuja airport, Sirika expressed delight that the facility got ready before the deadline.

“Runway friction test, the final activity, concluded. Just landed on the runway, everything is perfect. We beat the deadline. We thank you,” he tweeted.

“Abuja runway 100% completed and certified by Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. Consequently, the airport is open for operations. Thank u.”

An Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350-900 became the first plane to land at the repaired runway.

The new plane landed at about 12:10 p.m.

Local Nigerian airlines, including Medview and Air Peace, have indicated their decision to start traveling the Abuja route from Wednesday. The airport was closed to allow for the repair of its only runway.

