Abducted Ondo Perm. Sec. Released

The kidnapped permanent secretary of the Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Niran Ikuomola, has been released.

Ikuomola was kidnapped on Sunday in Kogi State on his way to Abuja for an official assignment.

The abductors called the family and demanded N70m as ransom but later reduced it to N20m which the family was unable to pay.

According to a source, the victim was released on Friday but it was not confirmed if a ransom was eventually paid before the release of the medical doctor.

The details of how the senior civil servant was released was not available as of the time of this report as efforts to reach the family on the telephone were unsuccessful.

