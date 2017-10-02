Monday , October 2 2017
Home / News / Local News / Abducted Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Zamfara State Regains Freedom

Abducted Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Zamfara State Regains Freedom

Malena Onoruvwe 9 hours ago Local News Leave a comment

Share
+1
Share

The Assistant Commissioner of Police in Zamfara state, Emmanuel Adeniyi who was kidnapped alongside three of his Family members while they were traveling in a Hilux bus along the Dandume/Birnin Gwari road (Katsina/Kaduna) road on Wednesday, September 27th, has regained his freedom.

They regained their freedom on Saturday, September 30th. The police say no ransom was paid for the release. Family sources said the kidnappers had initially called demanding for N50 million ransom. Luckily, the police were able to rescue the victims without any payment of ransom

Share
+1
Share

Comments

comments

Tags

About Malena Onoruvwe

Check Also

Photos: Osinbajo, Dogara, Others Attend The 57th Independence Anniversary Thanksgiving Service

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo, joined the Speaker of the House of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by Hellowebs!
© Copyright 2011 - 2017, All Rights Reserved