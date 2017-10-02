Abducted Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Zamfara State Regains Freedom

The Assistant Commissioner of Police in Zamfara state, Emmanuel Adeniyi who was kidnapped alongside three of his Family members while they were traveling in a Hilux bus along the Dandume/Birnin Gwari road (Katsina/Kaduna) road on Wednesday, September 27th, has regained his freedom.

They regained their freedom on Saturday, September 30th. The police say no ransom was paid for the release. Family sources said the kidnappers had initially called demanding for N50 million ransom. Luckily, the police were able to rescue the victims without any payment of ransom

