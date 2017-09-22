71 Year Old Man, 10 Others Arrested For Diverting N40m Goods And Selling Them For N5m

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS in Lagos have arrested a 71-year old man, Peter Othormor and 10 others for allegedly diverting goods worth N40 million entrusted in their care to deliver to a customer in Abuja and selling it off for N5 million.

According to police sources, the suspects were apprehended while offloading the goods for the alleged buyer, Abass Buhari from Kaduna State.

Other suspects involved in the alleged crime include Lawal Yusuf, 61; Adewale John, 43, Ebuka Agubosin, 29, Abdulraman Abdulmalik, 37; WaheedAdewale, 48; Kehinde Okiki, Semiu Sanni and Raheem Lawal who are conductors.

According to the police, Othormor was contacted by a clearing agent to help him look for a truck to convey about N40m goods from Kirikiri Phase 2, Apapa, Lagos to a customer in Abuja, Nigeria. The 71 year old man allegedly contacted a man called ‘Dollar’ who provided the truck with Reg. No. AKD 118 XV to load the goods. The driver who is currently on the run, loaded the goods in the truck and they departed for Abuja. However, while on the expressway, Othormor directed the driver to drive straight to a compound in Ibadan, Oyo State and offload the goods for the alleged buyer, Abass Buhari.

A resident in Ibadan who suspected foul play while the goods were being offloaded, alerted the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of FSARS, Ibrahim Kaoje, who stormed the compound with his men.

On sighting the police team, all the suspects reportedly took to their heels, but the police pursued and arrested eleven suspects while the said Dollar managed to escape. The arrested suspects and the truck with the goods had been taken to the station.

The police said that after investigations have been concluded, the arrested suspects would be charged to court.

