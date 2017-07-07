70 Year Old Woman Gives Birth After Being Pregnant For 7 Years In Delta

Tears of joy and jubilation filled the air after a 70-Year-Old woman gave birth to a bouncing baby boy as her first child in Alegbo, Warri, Delta state.

According to Nikoro Efe Terry, who shared the testimony on the woman had been pregnant for 7 years before she finally delivered the baby.

In her words “ We give all thanks and praise to God for the save delivery of the bouncing baby boy. She has been pregnant for five years now but today, God has smiled on her and delivered her of the bondage. At her age, she delivered a baby boy.” She said.

Meanwhile, photos of the woman and her baby have been shared on social media with the caption: “The lord has done a marvelous work again in her life, she is 70+ and she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl as her first issues, lord you are great, God promises to his children are concrete just believe in him and you will see his wondrous work in your life at the appointed time”.

Comments

comments