5 Men In Court For Molesting NTA Staff

A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday remanded five men in prison for allegedly disturbing and obstructing NTA journalists from discharging their professional duties.

The accused persons are Abba Abdullahi, 32, Mansir Sale, 28, Bashir Saminu, 27, Yusuf Tijjani, 30 and Shazali Tasiu, 38.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Judge, Aminu Fagge, ordered their remand and adjourned the case until April 20 for ruling on their bail applications.

All the accused persons are facing a five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal force, inciting disturbance, mischief and obstructing a public servant from discharging her duty.

The five accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Yusuf Sale, had told the court that one Hajiya Binta Adamu of NTA Kano and Abdulrashid Nasir of Kofar Wambai Market, Kano, jointly reported the case at Kofar Wambai Police Division.

“The accused persons, on April 10 at about 3:55 p.m., criminally conspired to obstruct Binta from performing her lawful and official duty at Kofar Wambai Market as assigned by the NTA Kano.

“The accused persons, with others at large, beat them up and tore Nasir’s clothes,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 97, 265, 114, 327 and 149 of the Penal Code.

