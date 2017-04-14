$43million, £27,800 pounds and N23 million recovered by EFCC belong to Amaechi – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Fani-Kayode, has said that any attempt to cover up the owner of the sums of $43million, £27,800 pounds and N23 million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos will fail.

Fani-Kayode in a statement signed by Jude Ndukwe responding to Rotimi Ameachi’s aide Mr. David Iyofor’s comment on the issue asked if Rotimi Ameachi is a human being? insisting that everyone knows that the sums of $43million, £27,800 pounds and N23 million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Wednesday belong to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

He went further to say that any attempt by Rotimi Ameachi to ‘cover it up will fail’.

The statement which cannot be published in full due to hash words read thus

‘He should also stop the rubbish he is doing at Transport. He owns the US 43m and everyone knows it.

Attempts to cover up for him will fail”-

We read with amusement the insulting words of one of Rotimi Ameachi’s aides about Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

In the first place one must ask, is Rotimi Amaechi a human being? Everyone knows he is an ….

A man who had to appoint his own psychiatrist as his Commissioner of Health when he was governor because he kept breaking down during cabinet meetings?

A man that … in his pants every time that he hears FFK’s name? Do u expect the great FFK to respond to a creature like Rotimi who he once described as “a pot-bellied …”.

We will not respond to the little errand boy that like Amaechi’s spokesman. The rat is too small.

We have bigger and better things to do. We are waiting for Amaechi himself to open his mouth. Let us hear from him and not from his errand boy.

Rotimi is nothing but a greedy peasant.

He should go and cough up all the money that he took from Rivers state when he was governor rather than trying to fool anyone.

He should also stop the rubbish he is doing at Transport. He owns the US 43m and everyone knows it.

