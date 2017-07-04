300-LEVEL FEMALE LAUTECH STUDENT CRUSHED TO DEATH OGBOMOSO

The entire Ogbomoso community in Oyo state, has been thrown into mourning following the gruesome death of one of a female student of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH).
The student simply identified as Hiqmat who rode on a motorcycle also known as Okada was crushed to death on Monday, July 3rd by a red Toyota Matrix salon car.
The student, was reportedly dragged out from under the tires of the car which killed her instantly.
She was a 300-level student of Accounting.
As at press time, there are no details as regards her funeral arrangements.
Meanwhile a state of gloom and sadness filled the department of Accounting when our correspondent visited.
Speaking with our reporter, a student of the department who identified herself as Sade described Hismat as an easy going, jovial and accommodating student adding that she will be greatly missed.