Tuesday , July 4 2017
300-LEVEL FEMALE LAUTECH STUDENT CRUSHED TO DEATH OGBOMOSO

ayo 3 hours ago

The entire Ogbomoso community in Oyo state, has been thrown into mourning following the gruesome death of one of a female student of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH).

The student simply identified as Hiqmat  who rode on a motorcycle also known as Okada was crushed to death on Monday, July 3rd by a red Toyota Matrix salon car.

The student, was reportedly dragged out from under the tires of the car  which killed her instantly.

She was a 300-level student of Accounting.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As at press time, there are no details as regards her funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile a state of gloom and sadness filled the department of Accounting when our correspondent visited.

Speaking with our reporter, a student of the department who identified herself as Sade described Hismat as an easy going, jovial and accommodating student adding that she will be greatly missed.

 

