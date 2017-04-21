Friday , April 21 2017
30 Man U fans electrocuted in Calabar

Charles Igbinidu 5 hours ago Football Leave a comment

Over 30 people are feared dead at a football viewing centre in Calabar, the Cross River State capital after being electrocuted by a high tension cable that reportedly fell on them.

Channels TV reported that the football fans were at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on satellite television.

Manchester United won the match 3-2 aggregate, with Marcus Rashford netting the winner in the 107th minute.

Channels Television correspondent in Calabar reported that the live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the viewers.

One man tweeting from Calabar provided the specific location of the accident:

